Experience high quality text to speech solutions with NaturalReader Online, NaturalReader Software, and NaturalReader Commercial.
NaturalReader Online is a text to speech web application with high quality premium voices for personal use only. Login from any computer to convert any written text such as MS Word, PDF files, non-DRM eBooks, and webpages into spoken natural sounding speech.
Access, create, and edit your documents online wherever you go—from your phone, tablet, or computer. As an online application, it is always up to date.
NaturalReader online supports docx, text, PDF, and non-DRM epub files. All PDFs uploaded preserves its original formatting.
Use the OCR to listen to your printed books, scanned PDFs, and images. The OCR functions by capturing text from images and converting that into digital text.
NaturalReader online includes access to 57 natural sounding voices from 9 different languages, and the number is still growing.
Easily convert your documents to audio MP3 files to listen to on your favourite device.
Use the Pronunciation Editor for even more control over your listening experience.
Your can download your software into your computer and use it offline. It supports Windows and Mac computers.
You can pay once and use it forever (you will be charged a fee should you require new download links after 180 days.).
Download and use our full functional Free Text to speech software.
The NaturalReader Commercial version allows you to redistribute the generated audio files. This means that you can use audio files in YouTube videos, e-Learning modules, public announcements or broadcasts, or any other such business, public, or commercial purposes.
Any purpose such as: narration for Youtube videos, eLearning material, public use and broadcasts.
The Commercial version’s AudioMaker interface was designed to better help you manage and arrange your text and audio output options.
Using SSML tags, you can now add tone and emphasis to any selected word. Combined with the Pronunciation Editor, this allows you even more freedom in controlling not only what the voices say, but also how they deliver.
“As a parent of a struggling Middle School student with Dyslexia, reading has always been a challenge. We use Natural Reader software and the MP3 export feature almost daily to help him get through lengthy reading assignments. Natural Reader has been instrumental in helping him to excel in school!.”
— Mary Hardin – Parent
“I no longer strain my eyes trying to read tiny fonts in e-mails or web pages or spend time recording my own voice for teaching purposes. I have a "bilingual" Natural Reader and it has become a very useful tool. By the way, my students haven't noticed that my "friend" Kate, who reads lessons so nicely, is a computer..”
— Ariel Miranda Teacher
“As an assistive technology advocate for an Independent Living Center for Riverside County California, I think Nature Reader is a wonderful and affordable software for children with learning disability and dyslexia.”
— Chi-Hung Luke Hsieh