Our Products

Experience high quality text to speech solutions with NaturalReader Online, NaturalReader Software, and NaturalReader Commercial.

NaturalReader Online

  • Online web application
  • Unlimited use of 57 Premium Voices
  • Supports PDF, Docx, and text documents
  • OCR with scanned PDFs and images
  • Create MP3 audio files
    NaturalReader Software

  • Downloadable software
  • Text to speech with natural-sounding voices
  • Text to audio files for personal use
  • Works with PDF, Docs, TXT and ePub…
  • OCR with printed documents
    NaturalReader Commercial

  • Create narration for Youtube videos
  • Generate eLearning material
  • Public use and broadcasts
  • New intelligent AI voices
  • Improved accuracy and pronunciation tools
    NaturalReader Online

    NaturalReader Online is a text to speech web application with high quality premium voices for personal use only. Login from any computer to convert any written text such as MS Word, PDF files, non-DRM eBooks, and webpages into spoken natural sounding speech.

    Online Application

    Access, create, and edit your documents online wherever you go—from your phone, tablet, or computer. As an online application, it is always up to date.

    Documents

    NaturalReader online supports docx, text, PDF, and non-DRM epub files. All PDFs uploaded preserves its original formatting.

    OCR

    Use the OCR to listen to your printed books, scanned PDFs, and images. The OCR functions by capturing text from images and converting that into digital text.

    57 Premium Voices

    NaturalReader online includes access to 57 natural sounding voices from 9 different languages, and the number is still growing.

    Audio

    Easily convert your documents to audio MP3 files to listen to on your favourite device.

    Pronunciation Editor

    Use the Pronunciation Editor for even more control over your listening experience.

    NatualReader Software

    Downloadable Software

    Your can download your software into your computer and use it offline. It supports Windows and Mac computers.

    One payment license

    You can pay once and use it forever (you will be charged a fee should you require new download links after 180 days.).

    Free Version Available

    Download and use our full functional Free Text to speech software.

    Text to Audio for Commercial

    NaturalReader Commercial

    The NaturalReader Commercial version allows you to redistribute the generated audio files. This means that you can use audio files in YouTube videos, e-Learning modules, public announcements or broadcasts, or any other such business, public, or commercial purposes.

    Commercial License

    Any purpose such as: narration for Youtube videos, eLearning material, public use and broadcasts.

    Audio Editor

    The Commercial version’s AudioMaker interface was designed to better help you manage and arrange your text and audio output options.

    Advanced Controls

    Using SSML tags, you can now add tone and emphasis to any selected word. Combined with the Pronunciation Editor, this allows you even more freedom in controlling not only what the voices say, but also how they deliver.

    Testimonials

    Join the 10 Million Users using Our Products

    • “As a parent of a struggling Middle School student with Dyslexia, reading has always been a challenge. We use Natural Reader software and the MP3 export feature almost daily to help him get through lengthy reading assignments. Natural Reader has been instrumental in helping him to excel in school!.”

      — Mary Hardin – Parent

    • “I no longer strain my eyes trying to read tiny fonts in e-mails or web pages or spend time recording my own voice for teaching purposes. I have a "bilingual" Natural Reader and it has become a very useful tool. By the way, my students haven't noticed that my "friend" Kate, who reads lessons so nicely, is a computer..”

      — Ariel Miranda Teacher

    • “As an assistive technology advocate for an Independent Living Center for Riverside County California, I think Nature Reader is a wonderful and affordable software for children with learning disability and dyslexia.”

      — Chi-Hung Luke Hsieh

